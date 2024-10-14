Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Harris' Socialism Has Never Worked

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., slammed what he called the socialist policies of Vice President Kamala Harris in an appearance Monday on Newsmax.

Waltz, whose book "Hard Truths: Think and Lead Like a Green Beret" will be published Oct. 22, told "Newsline" that Harris and others are using the media to help advance their socialist agenda.

"What socialists, communists, and that ideology understand, whether it was the Soviet Union and the Cold War or China today, is that you can advance so much further with what they call the war of ideas," Waltz said.

Waltz said many are attempting to overtake institutions with their propaganda.

"They're doing it, sadly, incredibly successfully," Waltz said. "They have a lot of useful idiots in the media. That type of individual who doesn't stand on a moral compass, that doesn't stand on core principles, can be very easily manipulated. And when you have someone that's willing to say anything to anybody for power, they can be heavily manipulated abroad."

Waltz criticized President Joe Biden and Harris for their inaction as Iran threatens to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

"The Iranians right now are trying to kill President Trump and to get Kamala Harris elected," Waltz said. "That is not good for any American, and that would cause the fabric of our society to come unglued. And yet, Harris and Biden are doing nothing about it, which will invite all our adversaries to go after any political candidate that doesn't agree with them."

