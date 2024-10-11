Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Biden, Harris Lack Compassion

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have "a total lack of compassion" for the victims of Hurricane Helene in rural America.

As of Friday, at least 230 people died because of Hurricane Helene, which set forth a deluge across much of the rural Carolinas.

The Biden/Harris administration has come under fire following comments by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will run out of money to support hurricane victims. His statement was followed by praise from Harris and others that the United States would be sending $157 million in aid to Lebanon.

Waltz said that the tone-deaf posts from the administration show "how distant they've become from the issues of everyday Americans."

Waltz spoke about his book "Hard Truths: Think and Lead Like a Green Beret" and said the Democratic Party has shown a "lack of planning and a lack of compassion" to those in hard-hit rural areas, saying they view them as "just a bunch of deplorables, hillbillies up there in North Carolina."

The congressman from Florida said that he and other Republicans have a better ability to relate to those in rural America.

"And it's that mindset that I think many populists and Republicans are taking on instinctively to be able to really feel at a very granular level, the everyday issues, whether they're around the world or whether they're Americans suffering in the mountains of North Carolina," he said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

