Nunes to Newsmax: Hillary Lawyer Part of Bigger Conspiracy to Get Trump

Michael Sussmann, the Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer on trial this week for lying to the FBI over claims the 2016 Trump campaign was involved in collusion with Russia, was only part of a larger effort to target the GOP nominee, Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump's social media platform, tells Newsmax.

"I think, real simply, that Sussmann is just a small slice of what actually happened here of the grander conspiracy," Nunes said Monday on "Spicer & Co."

The grander story, he told co-host Sean Spicer, was that after the election "Sussmann just has to go and go one more step and go into the FBI and other intelligence agencies and say, hey, "I'm not working for anyone. I'm just here just to be helpful. And, oh, look, look at all these Trump associates and Trump computers that are talking to Russia."

According to his indictment, Sussmann was actually working for Clinton's campaign and billed it for the time he spent communicating with a tech expert and conducting opposition research to build a "narrative" to tie Trump to Russia.

It was all "phony, made up," Nunes said, adding that he's looking for "the two witnesses that were given immunity: one that worked for Fusion GPS, one that worked for the tech firm that did the spying on the Trump Tower and the Trump apartments and, ultimately, the White House. …

"I actually want to see what they say under oath in front of the court in front of the jury," Nunes added.

Asked by co-host Lyndsay Keith why the mainstream press isn't giving the trial greater coverage, Nunes said, "The media was in on it."

"I mean, one thing we've learned through the Sussmann trial so far is that emails have come out, all of Sean's old buddies who used to cover him at the White House, they were saying, 'Oh, Sean, look at Russia collusion.'"

Host Sean Spicer was President Donald Trump's first press secretary and had to answer media questions about the so-called Russia collusion that Sussmann is on trial for lying about.

The media "were actually in on it," Nunes said. "They knew it. They knew it was total crap. And Sean, they were just lying to you at the time and lying to everybody else, and it's like they don't care. They've been caught. The emails are out there. You think they would just resign in shame, leave the swamp. They sure as hell shouldn't be in the news business, that's for sure."

