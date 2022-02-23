Ronna McDaniel: Durham Revelations Vindicate Republicans

Throughout President Trump’s time in office, Democrats — supported at every turn by the mainstream media — ranted non-stop about Russia, Russia, Russia.

Their Russia hoax dominated cable news for years. Of course, President Trump has long been vindicated, and most Americans see the Russia hoax as nothing more than conspiracy theories from a Democratic Party with few actually popular policies.

However, there’s more to the story.

Recent revelations from Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation indicate that Democrats were the ones engaged in shady dealings to undermine our government.

Durham’s findings allege that Clinton campaign operatives worked with a technology firm to spy on President Trump before and even during his presidency in order to manufacture the Russia hoax.

This is nothing short of an appalling political scandal, perhaps the most dramatic of our time. Elite, well-connected establishment operatives who couldn’t accept Donald Trump’s 2016 victory violated the sanctity of the presidential office for political gain.

This proves what many Americans have known for a long time: the rules don’t apply to establishment Democrats like those in the Clinton campaign.

They just apply to the GOP.

Here’s what Durham says happened:

Clinton campaign lawyers working with a private tech company spied on the Trump Organization’s and the White House’s internet activity.

Their aim? To establish an "inference" and "narrative" that President Trump was colluding with Russia. This is disturbing evidence that a Clinton campaign aide tried to manufacture the Russia hoax, feed it to the FBI, and weaponize the government against Donald Trump.

Based on this false information, Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman went to the FBI and tried to allege a secret tie between Trump and Russia.

He lied to federal investigators about who he was working for and was indicted for it. In fact, Durham found that there was "no support" for Sussman’s allegations.

Democrats were caught in the act of lying about Russia to hurt President Trump.

Durham’s findings raise other key questions. Was the Clinton campaign aware that its lawyers were engaged in these dishonest — and potentially illegal — backroom dealings?

Did Clinton and current National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan knowingly spread disinformation when they touted their manufactured attacks on Trump?

Did Joe Biden know that Trump was spied on when he named Sullivan his National Security Adviser?

Think about all the times you turned on the TV and saw talking heads shouting about Trump and Russia. Think about all the time the media spent spinning conspiracy theories to undermine the president of the United States. We now know that all of that allegedly started with people directly connected to Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Democrats were projecting.

Of course, the media won’t hold itself accountable.

In fact, they have largely fallen silent. Corporate media figures have spent more time insisting Durham’s probe was a "conspiracy theory " than they have covering Durham’s actual findings.

From Saturday, Feb. 12, to Monday, Feb. 14 – the days during which Durham’s findings became public and indispensable to any honest national conversation — ABC, CBS, NBC, and MSNBC spent 0 minutes discussing the issue.

That’s what's called a media blackout.

In addition to important questions about the Clinton campaign’s role in spreading these false Russia smears, there’s another concerning question we must ask.

If the establishment can spy on a sitting president and get away with it, what can they do to you?

Ronna McDaniel is a U.S. politician, and a political strategist. Since 2017 she has been chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC). She was chair of the Michigan Republican Party from 2015 to 2017.