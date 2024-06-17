Michael Reagan to Newsmax: Today's World Lacks Leadership

Michael Reagan, president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation and son of two-term Republican President Ronald Reagan, shared his thoughts on contemporary politics and lack of world leadership Monday during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

Reagan emphasized the profound impact of social media on how his father might respond to today's political climate. "Social media plays such a big role in what's going on in the world that we live in today, which is unfortunate. I don't think it's a big plus," Reagan stated.

He compared the media landscape of his father's era to the present day. "He had his own issues with the press back then. He handled it with a wink and a nod and a smile and a joke, what have you. But I look at today, and I say, I just don't think we'd be here. I don't think we'd be in this situation."

Reagan highlighted his father's achievements, particularly in foreign policy. "Here's somebody who fought communism when he was president of the Screen Actors Guild, but to end the Cold War as president of the United States without firing a shot. And he was able to do those things."

However, Reagan lamented the absence of comparable leadership in the modern world. "We look for Ronald Reagan, but we don't have Lech Walesa, Vaclav Havel, Helmut Kohl, Maggie Thatcher, Pope John Paul the Second, or Mikhail Gorbachev. There are no true leaders in the world today willing to come together to say, get this crap behind me. This is done."

He expressed concern about the current state of global leadership. "Look at France, look at Germany, look at England, he added; they're in turmoil right now. Look at Italy. There's no leadership, and the world looks to Washington for that leadership. My dad was able to give them that leadership, and it changed the world, but we don't have that today."

