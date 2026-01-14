Michael Reagan Remembered for Faith, Voice, Legacy

Michael Reagan was remembered Wednesday at a memorial service in Los Angeles as a man deeply committed to faith, family, and the stewardship of his father's legacy.

The eldest son of the late President Ronald Reagan died on Jan. 6 at age 80 after a battle with cancer.

Reagan was a noted commentator, syndicated radio host, and bestselling author. He was also a founding analyst and columnist for the Newsmax network.

He was memorialized for a life shaped by service, storytelling, and a devotion to younger generations during a ceremony at St. Mel Catholic Church, in Los Angeles, California.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Colleen, his son Cameron and his daughter Ashley.

Newsmax White House correspondent John Gizzi traced his four-decade friendship with Michael Reagan back to 1979, when the two met while covering Ronald Reagan's first presidential campaign.

Gizzi said Michael Reagan, already well-known, made time for a young reporter and maintained that generosity throughout his life.

Gizzi recalled Reagan's determination to chart his own path after his father rejected nepotism, leading him through varied careers before finding success in radio, writing, and commentary at Newsmax.

He recounted Michael Reagan's pride when he quit smoking, when he made an unexpected appearance on "The Dating Game," and a lesser-known moment when he privately expressed support for Muhammad Ali despite his father's political differences.

"In his autobiography, 'The Greatest,' Ali recalls checking into a hotel in 1968 ... in California," Gizzi said.

"And as he was checking in, the champ, who at that time was stripped of his heavyweight title because he refused to enlist in the military on the grounds of religious beliefs, he spotted, and I quote, 'a handsome boy looking at me in the hotel lobby,' and he went up to him and said, 'What's your name, young man?'

"And the young man said, 'Michael Reagan.' And at that point Ali said, well, the only Reagan I know is Gov. Reagan, and he's saying I'm unpatriotic because of my stand on the military," Gizzi said.

"And the young man looked at him and gave him a clenched-fist salute to let him know that while he was the son of the governor who disagreed with Ali, he was in support of him.

"Now, I asked Mike many years later, 'Is that story true?'" Gizzi continued.

"He said, 'Yes, that's what I believed. And he was right about me being a handsome boy.'"

"And of course, Muhammad Ali did endorse President Reagan for reelection in 1984. And years later, Michael gave him an award for a foundation with which he was affiliated, and quite proud of that,' Gizzi said.

Most personally, Gizzi spoke of Michael Reagan's devotion to family and faith, recalling how he comforted Gizzi during his wife's battle with dementia and after her death.

Gizzi said Michael Reagan is now reunited with loved ones, remembered for laughter, stories, and optimism.

Andrew Coffin, vice president of the Young America's Foundation and director of the Reagan Ranch Center, described the younger Reagan as a gifted communicator who understood that legacy, like freedom, must be earned and protected by each generation.

Coffin said he took seriously his role as custodian of his father's ideas, particularly through his longtime involvement with the Reagan Ranch project, where he frequently addressed high school students.

"Colleen, Ashley, Cameron, you've given me a great privilege and an honor, and I am thankful to be able to share a little bit about Michael from the perspective of the time that I spent with him, and I hope that it honors a man that I love and admire — admire for his authenticity, for his gift in communicating not just ideas, but why they mattered, and for his commitment to helping young people understand and apply enduring values for his faith," Coffin said.

"It should be of no surprise that many of these traits were formed and most deeply influenced by Michael's father."

Coffin recalled Michael Reagan's ability to speak plainly without notes, often using personal stories to illuminate his father's faith, leadership, and policy views.

Michael Reagan, he said, preferred engaging young people over hosting VIPs and continued speaking despite serious health challenges.

His commitment to family was equally strong, noting that he reserved weekends for his wife, children, and grandchildren, Coffin said.

David Webb, a SiriusXM radio host and longtime friend, focused on Michael Reagan's integrity and gift for connecting people.

Webb said their shared careers as talk show hosts led to countless conversations ranging from policy debates to late-night humor.

He described Michael Reagan as a trusted voice who offered thoughtful insights, even to President Donald Trump.

"Far too many words that could be said to capture the depth of who Michael was," Webb said. "Now, Michael and I shared many bonds of friendship and also our profession as talk-show hosts.

"It opened the doors to, boy, an endless array of conversations."

"As you know Colleen, some were serious, some were early in the morning, mid-afternoon, late at night. He forgot about the three-hour time difference," Webb said.

"Some were funny. Some were downright ridiculous."

He spoke of the younger Reagan's spirit.

"It was the nature of conversation between friends. But through it all, Michael's spirit shone through," Webb said. "He analyzed the world with keen insight, and insight he still offered to our current president."

