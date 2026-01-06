Michael Reagan, Son of Ronald Reagan, Dies at 80

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of the late President Ronald Reagan and actress Jane Wyman, died Sunday in Los Angeles, according to an announcement from his family. He was 80.

Reagan was a noted commentator, syndicated radio host, and best-selling author. He was also a founding analyst and columnist for the Newsmax network.

In the statement issued Tuesday and signed by his wife, Colleen, and daughters Cameron Reagan and Ashley Reagan Dunster, the family said Reagan was "called home to be with the Lord."

The family described him as a man who meant "so much to all who knew and loved him" and said they are deeply grieving the loss.

"We appreciate your prayers and ask that you would respect our family's privacy during this difficult time," the statement said.

The family did not disclose a cause of death, but Andrew Coffin, vice president and director of the Young America's Foundation, an organization for young conservatives, said in a statement that Reagan died after a battle with cancer.

"Michael Reagan was far more than a political commentator," Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said in a statement. "He was the living embodiment of his father's legacy, and throughout his life he worked tirelessly to carry forward Ronald Reagan's torch for freedom, family, and faith.

"Michael approached everything he did with extraordinary enthusiasm and energy. He deeply loved his family and his country.

"We at Newsmax will miss him greatly and will never forget the role he played in helping build Newsmax into one of the nation's newest and most influential media outlets.

"The Reagan family has lost a devoted husband and father, America has lost a great patriot, and I have lost a dear friend."

Conservative radio and TV talk show host Mark Levin posted on X: "I am so sorry to hear just now that Michael Reagan has passed away. He was such a great patriot. My deepest condolences to his family. May he RIP."

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, president of the Young America's Foundation, called Reagan a "wonderful inspiration to so many of us" in a lengthy post on X.

"That was particularly true of the students who heard him at Young America's Foundation's programs at the Reagan Ranch," Walker wrote. "He did so much more than share stories about his father. He challenged the next generation to share the values he stood for throughout his public life. He called on them to be happy warriors in the battle to uphold the founding principles of our republic."

Walker wrote that he and Reagan spoke last on Dec. 22.

"He told me about his health issues and shared that he was optimistic about a follow-up visit with his medical team soon after the start of the year," Walker wrote. "Unfortunately for all of us, the Good Lord decided to call him home sooner. That said, he and I also discussed his faith and devotion to Jesus. That should give us all comfort during this difficult time as he is with the Lord."

Michael Reagan was adopted in 1945 by his father, then a Hollywood actor, and Wyman, an Academy Award-winning actress. The pair would later divorce.

He built a successful career as an author, radio talk show host, and public speaker, sharing his father's legacy and his own perspectives on conservatism, Christianity, and American values.

"Michael Reagan's passing is a profound loss to all who knew him and to the millions who valued his dedication to preserving President Reagan's legacy," Fred Ryan, chair of the Board of Trustees of The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, said in a statement. "His presence, warmth, and unwavering commitment will be deeply missed at the Reagan Library and far beyond its walls.

"The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute extends its heartfelt condolences to Colleen, Cameron, Ashley, and the entire Reagan family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of sorrow."

In the 1990s, Reagan's radio program, "The Michael Reagan Show," was syndicated by Rush Limbaugh's syndicator and played a key role in the 1994 congressional elections, when Republicans led by Newt Gingrich won the House, the first time the GOP controlled the chamber in 40 years.

Reagan authored several best-selling books, including a New York Times best-seller during his father's presidency, "On the Outside Looking In."

Reagan said that his more important book, however, was "Lessons My Father Taught Me," a book that detailed his relationship with his father and the values he instilled in him.

Reagan's columns for Newsmax can be found here, including his final one, published Tuesday, titled, "Comer's Made-for-TV Walz, Somalia Inquiry Can't Be Serious."