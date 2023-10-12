×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michael mccaul | iran | israel | hamas | attack | gaza | terrorist

Rep. McCaul to Newsmax: Iran's 'Fingerprints Are All Over This'

By    |   Thursday, 12 October 2023 08:12 PM EDT

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Newsmax that Iran's fingerprints were all over the Hamas attack on Israel.

Appearing Thursday on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," McCaul said that while United States intelligence has not yet corroborated Iran's direct involvement in the attacks, a number of factors led to the conclusion.

"I know the administration wants to sweep Iran under the rug and not talk about it [but] their fingerprints are all over this," Comer explained. "I mean, they gave Hamas $150 million last year alone, along with military equipment, weapons, rockets."

Iran is "complicit with what happened, and I don't see how you could possibly deny that," he continued. "What I'm worried about is — can this be contained in Gaza?"

A preliminary investigation by U.S. intelligence reportedly found that, while Tehran likely knew the anti-Israel militant group Hamas was prepping an attack from the Gaza Strip, some Iranian leaders were taken aback by its scope.

However, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah told them Iran not only funded but also schemed and greenlit the massacre across southern Israel a day prior.

Hamas killed over 1,300 individuals in Israeli territory Saturday and wounded another 3,400. Around 200 individuals are estimated to be held hostage by the terrorist group.

In response, Israel appears to have targeted the Aleppo and Damascus airports in Syria with missile attacks. Sources said that the strikes were intended to disrupt Iranian supply lines through the country.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was also planning a Friday visit to Syria.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Newsmax that Iran's fingerprints were all over the Hamas attack on Israel.
michael mccaul, iran, israel, hamas, attack, gaza, terrorist, hostages, u.s., intelligence
277
2023-12-12
Thursday, 12 October 2023 08:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved