Rep. McCaul to Newsmax: Iran's 'Fingerprints Are All Over This'

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Newsmax that Iran's fingerprints were all over the Hamas attack on Israel.

Appearing Thursday on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," McCaul said that while United States intelligence has not yet corroborated Iran's direct involvement in the attacks, a number of factors led to the conclusion.

"I know the administration wants to sweep Iran under the rug and not talk about it [but] their fingerprints are all over this," Comer explained. "I mean, they gave Hamas $150 million last year alone, along with military equipment, weapons, rockets."

Iran is "complicit with what happened, and I don't see how you could possibly deny that," he continued. "What I'm worried about is — can this be contained in Gaza?"

A preliminary investigation by U.S. intelligence reportedly found that, while Tehran likely knew the anti-Israel militant group Hamas was prepping an attack from the Gaza Strip, some Iranian leaders were taken aback by its scope.

However, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah told them Iran not only funded but also schemed and greenlit the massacre across southern Israel a day prior.

Hamas killed over 1,300 individuals in Israeli territory Saturday and wounded another 3,400. Around 200 individuals are estimated to be held hostage by the terrorist group.

In response, Israel appears to have targeted the Aleppo and Damascus airports in Syria with missile attacks. Sources said that the strikes were intended to disrupt Iranian supply lines through the country.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was also planning a Friday visit to Syria.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.