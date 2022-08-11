Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: Americans Base Economics on Personal Experience

Americans know there's inflation going on and won't buy it when the Biden administration claims the numbers are down to "zero percent," Rep. Michael Cloud commented on Newsmax Thursday.

"The American people aren't getting their economic news from a report that's released by some agency or even from a White House press briefing," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "They're getting it when they go to the grocery store, when they're at the gas pump, or when they can't find baby formula. So you can come out and say zero percent inflation but until the people at home see those things change, they're not going to believe it."

Biden tweeted Wednesday that "July's zero percent inflation and last week's booming jobs report underscore the kind of economy we're building — an economy that works for everyone," in response to reports that inflation dipped slightly in July over June.

"If it is zero percent inflation, I guess we can pull this bill that's coming to the House floor on Friday, the 'Inflation Reduction Act,' so good news on that front," said Cloud. "One less load off the American people to fund this sort of monstrosity."

Cloud also discussed the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this week, including news that the judge who signed off on the warrant used has given the Department of Justice until next Monday to unseal it.

"Of course, we deserve an explanation," said Cloud. "You know, the FBI has worked hard, really, to earn the mistrust of the American people, whether this was in 2016 and how they were part of the collusion narrative that was false. Whether it was in 2020 when they helped spread disinformation to the American people in the lead-up to a presidential election regarding Hunter Biden; whether it's targeting teachers; whether it's overlooking Hillary's indiscretions for the same thing, supposedly, this raid was about, the American people have a deep-seated mistrust for the FBI."

Cloud added that if the Republicans retake the House, they will be "bringing light to these sorts of things ... our government relies on the trust in our government, and we've got to restore that."

It's also hard to tell whether the raid may have been done over the Jan. 6 hearings, or if any surveillance devices were left behind, as has been suggested by the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, as the DOJ is being "very vague on what's going on," said Cloud.

"The FBI has been at this president since before he was elected, so it's hard to take anything at face value of what the FBI says specifically regarding President Trump," he said. "They were there for a long time, you know, and to pull out a couple of dozen boxes and to take all day to do it, it's very concerning and so you're wondering not only what they took out, but what they might have left in place."

