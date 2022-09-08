Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: White House Continues to 'Aid and Abet' Cartels

The Biden administration is continuing to "aid and abet" Mexican cartels at the border while they're not only engaging in human trafficking but hindering U.S. commerce, Rep. Michael Cloud said on Newsmax on Thursday.

"Almost every day I get a text from another sheriff about another incident that's happening in our district," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "National Report." "We're a couple of hours north of the border, and what's going on in south Texas is tragic."

The cartels, Cloud said, control the entire southern side of the border, but it's not only illicit drugs that are coming into the United States, he said.

"You talk to ranchers even from Mexico, and a lot of calves will be born in Mexico and then come to Texas feed yards," Cloud said. "Even those ranchers are having to pay to get their product into the United States, so the cartels are completely controlling the border."

Cloud posted on Twitter in recent days that there have been "66 known terrorists apprehended" at the border. More than double the amount has come in during the fiscal year 2022 than in the previous five years combined.

"It's hard to know what the administration's thinking on this," said Cloud. "I personally met with Homeland Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas and he's lied to our faces about what's going on at the border and everything that's happening. You can see the White House talking about the border in glowing terms when it's just chaos going on."

Still, it's not known who is entering the country, as there have been people at the border coming from at least 160 nations, said Cloud.

"Then there are the terrorists, the people on terrorist watch lists already that that have been apprehended," he said. "There's 'gotaways' who are assuredly on the terror watch list, and then there are potentially people coming across who aren't on the list but who could potentially be recruited."

The White House "continues to turn a blind eye" to the situation, even though more than 100,000 people have died of fentanyl overdoses, said Cloud.

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending busloads of immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York City, and Washington D.C., and now, New York's Mayor Eric Adams has sent a delegation to the southern border amid the clash with Abbott over the migrant situation.

"Gov. Abbott did a great job in sending migrants to these sanctuary cities," said Cloud. "The truth is, they want a buffer between them and the border as well. They just want that buffer to be Texas. When they just get a handful of what we see every single day in their communities, suddenly it's a big deal."

Further, with Adams sending a delegation to the border, "that's a lot more than the Biden administration has done," said Cloud. "If you go and take an honest look at it, there's no way you're going to walk back with the same perspective because it is tragic what's going on, not only the communities that are being affected, but the way the cartels are taking advantage of the lives of the people coming across."

