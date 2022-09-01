Mayra Flores to Newsmax: Mayors Criticizing Busing Are 'Hypocrites'

Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that mayors of cities that criticize the busing of migrants from the southern border are "hypocrites."

When asked about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s comments on busing, Flores told "National Report" that "they are a bunch of hypocrites because this isn't a Texas problem, this is something that we are all going through, and we should all be playing a role."

She continued, "They want us to take all the burden in south Texas. We don't have the resources; we don't have the manpower. It's really heartbreaking."

Flores went on to ask, "What is it going to take for the Biden administration to come to south Texas to see what his policies have done? How many more children have to die? How many more immigrants have to die?"

She added, "I emigrated to the United States when I was 6 years old. I want that experience for every 6-year-old. I don't want little kids getting abused and raped through this dangerous journey because his policies" are causing "people to come here to the United States illegally."

Flores asked, "Why not focus on legal immigration? If the Democratic Party really cared about immigrants they would fix the legal process and allow the good people that want to come here to work hard for the American dream and would do it through the port of entry."

She concluded, "It shouldn't be political. This shouldn't be about red [and] blue; this is something that should be about red, white, and blue … and we should all come together for border security. We want to end child sex trafficking. We need to secure the borders."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!