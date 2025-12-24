Rep. Baumgartner to Newsmax: Nigeria Must Prosecute Anti-Christian Extremists

Rep. Michael Baumgartner, R-Wash., told Newsmax Wednesday that he wants the people responsible for the persecution of Christians in Nigeria to be held accountable.

Baumgartner told "Greg Kelly Reports" about his recent visit to Nigeria to highlight the violence against Christians in the country.

"It's a very tough situation for many Christians in Nigeria," he said.

"Somewhere on the order of 7,000 to 50,000 have been killed in religious violence in recent times."

Baumgartner said President Donald Trump is taking the persecution in Nigeria very seriously, giving the Christians in Nigeria a morale boost.

"It was a huge deal in Nigeria, because some sectors of Nigerian society and the government have really been ignoring this problem, and many Christian leaders have been asking for help globally," he said.

"We had dinner with the Nigerian national security adviser, the minister of defense, and others, and they all spoke to the fact that President Trump highlighting this issue has really brought it to the fore within Nigeria.

"Now they need to work together and, hopefully, work with America to improve the situation for Christians in the country," Baumgartner continued.

"There's just a lot of Islamic militants that are able to use the relatively ungoverned space of Nigeria to attack Christians."

Baumgartner said the Nigerian government needs to set up police forces that can deal with the problem.

"And that there [are] trials and convictions of these folks — these Muslim extremists engaging in these actions against Christians. There are no silver bullets in these areas, but it's the best when the local governments can deal with them. And certainly Nigeria can do that," he said.

"It's one of the richest countries in Africa. They do have the resources to take action, and we need to see more action from them."

Baumgartner said he believes Nigeria will be spurred into taking action due to the threats of restrictions on visas and increased tariffs by Trump.

