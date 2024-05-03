Miami Mayor Suarez to Newsmax: WH Parole Program Attempt to Regain Votes

Most immigrants who are flown into the country through the Biden administration's parole program have landed in Miami because the White House is engaging in a "misplaced effort" to win back Miami-Dade County for the Democrats, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Friday on Newsmax.

He explained on Newsmax's "National Report" that President Joe Biden took the county by 7 percentage points in his 2020 race against then-President Donald Trump, after Democrats took the county by 30 percentage points in the 2016 matchup between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

"This is a pandering attempt no different from giving free college education to students to try to buy the young vote," Suarez said, adding that Trump's numbers came in higher because "he went to the root of the problem, which is "the socialist and communist governments that are destroying the countries that a lot of these people are fleeing."

The immigrants would prefer to remain in their own countries, if those places were prosperous and "if their country cared about them and wasn't trying to destroy their well-being and their futures. That is the problem," Suarez added.

According to Department of Homeland Security documents, four Florida cities were among the top 15 places where migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Venezuela land when they are approved for the parole program.

"This is quite possibly the biggest failure of the Biden administration, beginning with the fact that I don't think they ever anticipated that immigration and the border and their lack of control of the border would be such a big issue in the presidential race," Suarez said. "There have been over 7 million illegal entries into the United States since he took office, which is more than the population of 37 states."

Biden has also been working with Venezuela on oil, and has tried to undo some sanctions Trump implemented on Cuba, said Suarez.

"He's trying to pander to the people who want to come here but he's not dealing with the root problem because he doesn't want to deal with the problem," he said. "He doesn't want to deal with the root problem of socialism and communism that not only destroyed those countries but is threatening to destroy our country."

Biden, meanwhile, is not seen as a "transformational leader" who can solve big problems, but it will take a "tremendous effort to solve the immigration problem in our country," said Suarez.

The key is trying to get legal immigration to be the right path to citizenship, he added.

The mayor said he agrees with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' contention that the United States has to become a "country of laws."

"We do assimilate a tremendous amount of people on an annual basis," Suarez said, but the "big problems" won't be solved under Biden.

