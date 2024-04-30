Gallup Poll: Immigration Remains Top Issue for Voters

Immigration — for the third month in a row — topped a list of pressing issues facing the United States, outpacing concerns about the economy and the government, according to a new poll from Gallup released Tuesday.

When asked, "What do you think is the most important problem facing this country today?" more than 1 in 4 said immigration, the most of any issue mentioned:

27% said immigration.

18% said the government.

17% said the economy in general.

13% said inflation.

Gallup also noted immigration has topped the list of most important problems facing the U.S. in both March and February, the first time the issue has topped the poll for multiple successive months. The first time immigration ranked as the top issue in a Gallup poll was in 2019.

Republicans are also far more likely than Democrats or independents to rank immigration as the most important problem facing the U.S., according to the poll:

48% of Republicans mentioned immigration.

25% of independents mentioned immigration.

8% of Democrats mentioned immigration.

Gallup surveyed 1,001 adults across the country from April 1-22, 2024 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.