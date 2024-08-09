Fmr Amb. Landau to Newsmax: 'Now or Never' for Venezuela

Former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau told Newsmax Friday that Venezuela faces a "now or never" moment in the wake of the recent election in which strongman Nicolas Maduro clung to power.

Landau told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that Maduro's ability to hold on to power depends on the Venezuelan people.

"I think it all depends on whether the Venezuelan people will remain in the streets and whether they will persuade their brothers and sisters in the armed forces that, you know, don't turn on us; we're part of you."

"If particularly the lower ranks of the armed forces join the people, he's gone. He's toast. But, you know, the upper ranks are completely committed to him. And that's going to be the deciding factor," he said.

Landau argued the country faces a "now or never" moment in the wake of Maduro's reign.

"At a certain point in a country of 30 million people, if everybody comes out in the streets and says, We're not scared anymore; you can't kill us all, that's a huge act of civic bravery.

"But at some point, your country faces a now-or-never moment. And I think it's that kind of pressure they have to bring."

Landau also addressed Mexico's invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Oct. 1 inauguration of President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum. The government sent diplomatic invitations to all nations with which Mexico has relations, including Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I think at a certain point in life, you kind of figure out what you do when you run into somebody that you were at odds with. When I was ambassador, I certainly was hoping I wouldn't run into the Iranian ambassador at a function or the North Korean ambassador or the Cuban ambassador.

"But, you know, you try to avoid those kinds of encounters and get out of them as quickly as possible if they do happen."

