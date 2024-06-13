Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Trump Plans to Reverse Biden's Agenda

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., discussed former President Donald Trump's recent visit to Capitol Hill and his plans in an interview with Newsmax on Thursday while providing insights into Trump's strategies and outlook for the next presidential term.

"Well, it was excellent. The president was extremely upbeat," Meuser said on "American Agenda." "The president was very clear, very, very focused on what needs to be done, both during the campaign as well as in his next term."

Former President Donald Trump's Thursday visit to Capitol Hill marked his first engagement with lawmakers since the Jan. 6, 2021, incident.

Meuser highlighted discussions on campaign strategy, emphasizing the importance of messaging on policy. "The policy messaging is right in line with what he's going to execute. The plan he's going to execute once in office — and it's really the reversal of the Biden agenda."

Meuser, a member of the Financial Services Committee, detailed specific aspects of Trump's plan, stating, "We, rather than have an open border, we're going to have a closed border. It's going to be done right, just as it was done right in the first place, with the cooperation of Mexico, getting that one way or the other."

He also mentioned priorities such as reducing inflation, implementing pro-growth strategies for the economy, and ensuring America handles international affairs from a position of strength. "So we're going to have a strong America again," Meuser added, aligning this vision with the "America First agenda."

Reflecting on Trump's demeanor during the visit, Meuser said, "I wish everyone could just see the president in this setting. He's calm, he's cool, he's generous, he's got a charm about him. He's funny. He's a good person. He talks about being a father. He talks about his family. He talks about the pressures that are on him and how he's handling it."

Meuser described Trump as unaffected by negative media portrayals, citing his confidence in knowing the "truth."

Meuser also expressed his support for Trump, contrasting the former president's vision with President Joe Biden's.

"I see what Biden has done to our country and what he plans to do. And it's not in the interest of any American, in my view," Meuser stated. He praised Trump's determination and patriotism, suggesting that Trump's leadership is bolstered by his supporters rather than self-proclamation.

"I see the determination; I see the patriotism in the president's eyes. That's why I support him.

"And, look, he's a leader, but that comes from our support, not because he proclaims himself a leader. So, look, we're on board with his policies." Meuser added. "What we're for is we're in line with the policies to strengthen America for all Americans."

He called for unity among independents and Democrats, urging them to reject what he described as Biden's disastrous tenure.

"Enough is enough of this, of this Biden, you know, a disaster for almost four years now. Let's correct course. Let's strengthen America on the world stage."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find the Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com