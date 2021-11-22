Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Senate Will Vote on Spending Bill Before Christmas

The $1.75 trillion spending bill passed last week in the House will likely come up for a vote before the Christmas holiday, but not the week before Thanksgiving, Rep. Dan Meuser said Monday on Newsmax.

And even after that, the bill will likely be revised and sent back to the House, the Pennsylvania Republican tells Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"How we see it playing out is there are some provisions in this thing that likely there'll be one Democrat, we hope anyway in the Senate, that votes against the idea of amnesty, or the idea of a 330,000 civilian climate corps or the idea of 87,000 new IRS agents," Meuser said. "There are so many parts of this that should be removed … it will very likely change, so the Democrats in the House will have to vote again on it."

Meanwhile, the price tag may have dropped from the original $3.5 trillion figure on the bill, but that's only because one to two years are accounted for on many of the huge spending programs, as opposed to the three to five years or longer than they'll be around, said Meuser.

"So, it's still a $3 to $4 trillion bill," he said. "The American people need to be aware of that."

Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office's score on the bill, released last Thursday, said the measure will add at least $367 billion to the national deficit over the next decade, but not accounting the money that would come in from an increased effort to add IRS agents to bring in taxes that haven't been paid.

Meuser said the numbers from the IRS collections were "completely exaggerated immediately." Further, he said, the programs that are being added if the bill passes, such as the child tax credit, will be "nearly impossible" to drop once they are implemented.

"They will exist for as far as the eye can see" and add at least another $1 trillion to the cost of the bill, he said.

The bill's family leave provision is also troubling, because it has almost no restrictions, said Meuser.

"I mean, we're talking about if a distant relative has a cold," said Meuser. "An individual with really no documentation [would] be able to take four weeks off, paid for by the taxpayers, by the government. It's just ripe for fraud."

Meuser also commented on the reports over the weekend that President Joe Biden plans to seek reelection, and that there is a "rift" developing between Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"You have a lot of wishful thinking going on," Meuser said about Biden. "They are very out of touch. I mean, it would be nice if they focused on defeating or at least slowing inflation or on our national security."