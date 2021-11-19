Rep. Hartzler to Newsmax: $2T Build Back Better Plan 'Propping Up Beijing'

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Friday that the approximately $2 trillion ''Build Back Better'' budget reconciliation bill, passed by Democrats in the House early Friday, does nothing more than help in ''propping up Beijing'' with its Green New Deal climate initiatives.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ''wants to take money from other people and put it to programs that she thinks are good, and they're really propping up their friends, their liberal buddies, and also propping up Beijing,'' Hartzler said on ''Spicer & Co."

''I call this the 'Build Back Beijing' bill because they strong-arm Americans to accept solar energy, and to pursue that, they are helping China.''

Hartzler said that the bill's initiatives for solar power would come from the 50% of silicon material made in that country, most of it coming from Xinjiang province, where the Chinese government has been persecuting Uyghur Muslims, putting many of them in prison camps, according to a June BBC report.

According to the Statista website, China is the world's largest silicon producer, making 5.4 million metric tons last year, and 5.7 million metric tons in 2019.

''I think [Pelosi] very clearly knew that in order to have as many solar panels as she wants, they're going to have to buy these materials from Xinjiang province, where there were Muslims in concentration camps. Clearly the Democrats care more about their Green New Deal than they do about human rights, and people who are being killed in concentration camps.''

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, who joined Hartzler on the show, said the bill would also hire thousands of new IRS agents to keep tabs on U.S. citizens spending less than $30 a day.

''They want to hire 87,000 new IRS agents, and give it an $80 billion budget,'' he said. ''For context, they usually only have about a $12 billion budget, to snoop on pretty much every American if you average $28 a day and spending, which most Americans do without any justifiable cause.''

The spending bill now goes to the Senate for passage, where 50 senators, including 48 Democrats and two independents, must vote for the measure, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

All GOP senators are expected to vote against the plan.

The challenge for the Democrats is to secure the votes of two centrists, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who have expressed reservations about the bill.

