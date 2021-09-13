Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Manchin's Refusal on $3.5T Bill What Americans Want

Rep. Dan Meuser Monday on Newsmax praised Sen. Joe Manchin for sticking to "the guns that people want us to stick to" by saying he will not vote for President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion spending plan, as lawmakers have already spent far too much money in the name of COVID-19 relief.

"We've spent $5.2 trillion for relief recovery for everything under the sun," said the Pennsylvania Republican on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "They want to reward themselves for their unbelievable mismanagement, they being the Democrats in the House and the Senate."

The "good news," though, is that the bill needs to originate out of the House, and there are already Democrats in the chamber who think the bill needs to be trimmed down, said Meuser.

"Joe Manchin has already told them it's not going to pass, so they have more disputes than within the Democrat Party, thankfully than we do, with Democrats and Republicans," said Meuser.

In addition, he said, taxpayers don't want to see the $3.5 trillion bill pass in combination with the infrastructure bill, which would result in more than a total of more than $5 trillion being put in the hands of Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer "who are mismanaging everything."

Meuser also said Monday, before Secretary of State Antony Blinken's testimony to the House, that he has several questions that "shouldn't be hard" for someone in his position to answer.

He also said, when asked if he would support returning troops to Afghanistan, what he does support is making sure all Americans have been removed from the country and that "we bring some level of strength, strategic strength to keeping the Taliban from torturing and murdering Afghan allies that have worked with us."

He also called on cooperating with U.S. allies and to make sure "we do what we have to do here to secure, and we've got to just simply make sure that this doesn't turn into a terrorist organization," even though he's "not favorable" to having boots on the ground.

"We cannot again have a terrorist nation," said Meuser. "We have some superior air power and other strategic approaches ... they need to be on the table and utilized when necessary."

