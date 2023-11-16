Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Video Shows Hamas 'Monsters' During Oct. 7 Attack

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Dan Meuser told Newsmax Thursday that a video shown to congressional members of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israel by Hamas show how “evil” they are and that they are “monsters.”

“[The video] was absolutely horrific,” Meuser said during “Wake Up America.” “There were almost 200 members in the room. You could have heard a pin drop outside of the screams that were coming from the images of the Israeli children and parents being slaughtered and massacred. [It was a] beyond horrendous attack, a terrorist attack. It was inhumane. They were monsters. We understand that they were all drugged up as well, quite deliberately to perform in such an inhumane way. So, Hamas is evil.”

Meuser said he would do what he could to provide some of the footage to Newsmax.

“Palestinians need to understand that Hamas is their enemy as much as Hamas is the enemy to the United States and to Israel,” he said. “And those folks last night, here in Washington, protesting and injuring police are so misinformed and are just wrong in their premise, and their understanding of the situation. I hope they make that video public.”

The 45-minute video shown to members was compiled by the Israeli government and contained images and sounds of the attacks that killed more than 1,200 Israelis and others, and saw more than 250 people taken into Gaza as hostages, the Washington Examiner reported.

"I worked with the Israeli ambassador to screen at a private screening of the Hamas invasion and barbaric killing of Jewish people. 1,400 of them, 250 hostages, horrific scenes that I can't get into detail about because they're so disgusting," House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul told the publication Tuesday. "They are a messianic cult. They are a terror organization."

Meuser said it is vitally important for Congress to pass his bill to continue freezing some $6 billion in assets scheduled to go to Iran in order to keep it out of Hamas’ hands.

“We have to be the leaders. We have to run things in the benign, strong, manner that needs to be done for the world, and the world wants us to step up and do this, from Israel, to the Ukraine, to every issue that, that is at hand, to China,” he said. “With the lack of leadership coming out of this White House, it's very, very, frustrating here in Congress to pass bills and do the right thing when you have such a strategy of appeasement all along the way. We should lay out the best plan and get our allies on board and enforce that plan, period.”

