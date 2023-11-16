IDF Strikes Hezbollah Terror Assets in Lebanon

Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked several Hezbollah assets in Southern Lebanon on Thursday, including positions where Iranian-backed terrorists were operating.

Israel Defense Forces soldiers also attacked a terrorist cell in Lebanese territory close to Shlomi in the Western Galilee.

On Wednesday, terrorists in Lebanon fired an anti-tank missile towards the same area, prompting the IDF to respond by striking a Hezbollah launch site.

The military traded fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon throughout Wednesday, after terrorists fired some 20 rockets towards the Upper Galilee.

IDF artillery targeted terrorists in Southern Lebanon and tanks shelled a Hezbollah observation post.

The IDF also struck "several observation posts and additional launch posts, a weapons compound and terror infrastructure sites belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the military said.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has been testing the waters in recent weeks, initiating a series of fire exchanges as the Jewish state fights Hamas terrorists to the south.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah must decide whether he wants to enter into a large-scale conflict, an IDF spokesman said following the incidents, while noting that Israel has chosen at this stage to concentrate on dismantling Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"We are seeing ongoing attacks and aggressiveness by Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies in the area, and we are responding to escalating aggression," said IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amnon Shefler.

"We are prepared for them. I remind you that we have drafted hundreds of thousands of reservists on top of our regular military. At the same time, we focus on the Gaza Strip and on our goals to bring back the hostages and dismantle Hamas," he explained.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate