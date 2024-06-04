Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Garland Doesn't Understand America

Among the most frightening revelations of Attorney General Merrick Garland's testimony on Tuesday is that the head of the Justice Department doesn't understand that the United States was founded on the idea that the people have a right to question their government, Chair of the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday night.

During Jordan's appearance on "Greg Kelly Reports," the congressman likened Garland's attitude in the hearing to Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, when she said in the Murthy v. Missouri case that the First Amendment was "hamstringing" the government's ability to censor ideas online.

Jackson "said to the counsel from the state of Louisiana who was arguing for the defendants here, she was saying, 'Counselor, you've got the First Amendment hamstringing the government.' And I'm sitting there thinking," Jordan added, "that's the whole point. And that's in essence, what Merrick Garland is saying here: 'You can't criticize the Justice [Department]."

"No, no, no," Jordan exclaimed, "this is America. This is where you're supposed to criticize your government. And it's a thing called the First Amendment. This is one of the things that scares me more than anything else, because every liberty we enjoy as Americans under the First Amendment has been assaulted by the Biden administration and by the left."

