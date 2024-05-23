Garland: Trump's Deadly Force Claim 'Extremely Dangerous'

Attorney General Merrick Garland admonished Donald Trump on Thursday for asserting that the Department of Justice was authorized to use deadly force against the Republican presumptive nominee, saying the allegation is "false" and "extremely dangerous."

Garland made the comments during a press conference he was holding to announce the DOJ's antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster owner Live Nation. He was asked about Trump's social media posts and fundraising email that seized on a court filing unsealed Tuesday that showed how federal agents prepared for and executed the raid on Mar-a-Lago in the classified documents case, including "deadly force" within the mission's guidelines.

The FBI and Garland said it's standard operating procedure, just as it was for the search at President Joe Biden's home for the same thing months later. However, Trump said federal agents were "locked & loaded ready to take me out," according to USA Today.

"You know they're just itching to do the unthinkable" and that "Biden's DOJ was authorized to shoot me," Trump said in the fundraising pitch.

Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, 2022, when the search was executed.

"That allegation is false, and it is extremely dangerous," Garland said Thursday. "The document that has been referred to in the allegation is the Justice Department standard policy, limiting the use of force.

"As the FBI advises, it is part of the standard operations plan for searches. And, in fact, it was even used in the consensual search of President Biden's home," he added.

"The FBI followed standard protocol in this search as we do for all search warrants, which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force," the FBI said in a statement Tuesday. "No one ordered additional steps to be taken and there was no departure from the norm in this matter."

The filing revealed that the FBI had a contingency plan to "engage with" Trump and his Secret Service detail in the event he showed up during the search at Mar-a-Lago.