Former NFL Player Hoge to Newsmax: Teams, Not QBs, Win Titles

Former NFL running back and ESPN analyst Merril Hoge told Newsmax on Friday that the teams playing in Super Bowl LX on Sunday prove that football success is built on complete team performance, not star power at one position.

Hoge said he's not surprised the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots reached this stage, pointing to their balance instead of relying on headline quarterbacks.

"I'm not surprised that they're there because if you look at them as a team, they do a lot of good things as a team," Hoge said on "National Report." "Both quarterbacks are highlighted, but they're not expected to be there."

Hoge noted the contrasting paths of the two quarterbacks as part of the larger story. New England's Drake Maye has been quick to find stardom in his second year in the NFL, while Seattle's Sam Darnold rebuilt his career after setbacks.

But Hoge said neither team's success can be defined by quarterback play alone.

"Teams win championships," he said.

Hoge pushed back on long-standing football cliches, including that championships are won primarily by defense or by elite quarterback play.

"You hear people say defense wins championships. I've never seen it," Hoge said. "I've never seen a defense play the entire 60 minutes. They'll say quarterbacks win championships. I've never seen a quarterback play all 60 minutes."

Instead, Hoge emphasized that winning at the highest level requires consistent performance across all three phases of the game: offense, defense and special teams.

"Those components are important, but they're still a part of a team," he said. "There are three phases — offense, defense, and special teams."

According to Hoge, both teams competing this Sunday have distinguished themselves by executing in all three areas, avoiding the lapses that often derail playoff runs.

"Both of these teams have really executed all those three thirds extremely well," Hoge said. "That's what has allowed them to be in this position."

As the two teams prepare for Sunday's game, Hoge said their presence on the sport's biggest stage serves as a reminder that sustained success is rarely accidental.

"When you're strong across the board," he said, "that's how you give yourself a chance to win championships."

He also said fans should watch how both teams run the football.

"Both of these teams, their quarterback gets under center. And that's a really important aspect for fans to recognize, is they don't stand in the shotgun," he said.

"When you stand in the shotgun, coming from that position, [it's] a softer way to run the ball. And it's an easier way to identify where the ball is going. But when a quarterback is under center and the running back's behind them, now I have options across the board.

"When that quarterback turns, I don't know where the ball could end up. You know, whether it's to the back, right or left or he holds it and throws it. So ... both of these running games are going to be a critical component. The Patriots have two good backs. ... There's the power element. There's [an] explosive element.

Seattle's Kenneth Walker III "is a dynamic runner," he added.

"He's elusive. They're going to stay committed to the running the way they can run the football," Hoge said. "Both of these teams will do that. The quarterback's going to get under center, the power game will be a part of this.

"And really, who can establish that and be most consistent probably has the best chance to win the team who ends up stopping it."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com