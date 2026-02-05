Cuccinelli to Newsmax: Secret Service Leads Super Bowl Security Plan

Ken Cuccinelli told Newsmax on Thursday that Super Bowl security planning has been underway for months under a U.S. Secret Service-led framework that has repeatedly delivered smooth coordination for major national events.

Asked why security was getting so much attention ahead of the Super Bowl, Cuccinelli said on "American Agenda" that "every large national event like this is a designated security event," and he described what he called a long-running template for major games.

Cuccinelli said planning for the upcoming Super Bowl "has been going on for probably about nine months," and he said it is "led by the Secret Service, because they're the point agency on these national security events."

He said the process is routine and operationally steady. "The security side runs very smoothly," Cuccinelli said, adding, "It's a formula they've used many times, many Super Bowls in the past."

"The Secret Service does an outstanding job of leading that effort," and he emphasized the complexity of multiagency coordination.

"This typically involves dozens of law enforcement agencies, which you can imagine is not always the easiest to coordinate," he said. "And they've always been very successful."

In another exchange, Cuccinelli was asked about criticism of the entertainment industry tied to immigration enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security.

"I'd be more worried if Hollywood lined up with what I believe," he said, adding, "Nor does most of America. And they don't match up with America, so I don't worry too much about it."

Cuccinelli dismissed the influence of celebrity commentary, calling it "a lot of high-profile people who may be good actors," and adding, "thank goodness they don't implement a lot of policies."

Cuccinelli was then asked about online rumors suggesting ICE would target people at the game because the halftime performer sings in Spanish. "Well, it's stupid. It's just stupid," he said before adding, "The NFL has made their pick for halftime entertainment; I'll probably be at the refrigerator."

"Just because it's performed in Spanish isn't a basis for anybody to judge anything," and pointed to language use in the United States, saying, "We have a substantial American second-language Spanish population in this country."

"I don't imagine that this kind of football is the number one sport in that particular group of Americans. But, you know, that's the NFL's call. And so, they'll lose money, and they'll have less advertising for the television revenue."

"But, you know, that's the NFL's call," he said.

The NFL's Super Bowl LX will be Seattle vs. New England on Sunday, Feb. 8, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

