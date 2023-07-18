Megyn Kelly to Newsmax: Trump Prosecutor 'Out For Blood'

Podcast host and political commentator Megyn Kelly told Newsmax on Tuesday that federal special counsel Jack Smith "is out for blood" with regards to his prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Smith, whose wife Katy Chevigny donated to President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign and was a producer on a documentary the same year about former first lady Michelle Obama, already has had Trump indicted in a case regarding classified documents. On Tuesday, Trump announced he has been sent a letter by Smith that the former president is a target of Smith's probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, public breach at the Capitol.

"What do you think the Democrats are doing? Why do you think four indictments, which is what he's [Trump] potentially looking at, are necessary," Kelly said on "Eric Bolling The Balance" referring to a New York case involving accusations of falsifying business records and another in Georgia regarding the 2020 election.

"Do you think he's just some serial criminal? That's what they're basically telling us. He's just a serial criminal and unique in his crime spree. We've never had a president who's bent the law or flouted documents requirements before. Oh, wait. Yes, we have. They just didn't go after them. And this Jack Smith to drop this hammer right after dropping the other hammer on the Mar-a-Lago case. I mean, he's out for blood, and this case is really scary."

Smith, who served in the Obama administration Justice Department, secured a 2014 conviction in a corruption case against then-Republican Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell. That verdict was unanimously overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, which rebuked Smith for his "boundless interpretation of the federal bribery statute."

Kelly, host of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, suggested that since the classified documents case is set to be tried in a fairly Trump-friendly jurisdiction in South Florida, Smith probably is seeking to indict and try Trump in the heavily Democratic venue of Washington, D.C., to improve his chances of a conviction.

"Jan. 6 with a D.C. jury is a disaster. Jack Smith knows it," Kelly said. "He must have been feeling the waters with the previous [Mar-a-Lago] indictment and liked what he felt. And now, he's just on a mission to take out Donald Trump. It's very clear, and to deny people their say on whether this was a big deal or not, that's what we're entitled to decide — in the next election."

