Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Medicaid Growth 'Not Sustainable'

Upon the passage of President Donald Trump's “one big, beautiful bill” many Democrats have accused the GOP of putting millions of lives at risk due to Medicaid cuts. But Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Friday that any program growing at 6% a year is “not sustainable.”

“What we're trying to do is get to the system to be back to where it's supposed to be for those who are eligible. But if you're illegally in the country, you're not eligible for the benefits. If you're able bodied you should be working and have a job and getting insurance through the company. Those Medicaid benefits should not be given to you,” he said during an appearance on “The Record with Greta Van Susteren.”

The representative from North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District who is also a physician warned the program has become a prime example of the country's "victimhood" mentality.

“And somehow in the mind of this country, it has become morally acceptable for 16- and 18-year-olds to get pregnant with the expectation that the government is going to take care of their children, and then no expectation that the father is going to be involved. And this is one of the main problems that we have with Medicaid these days. It has become now part of a victimhood society that that the nation is teaching. We have to get back to what it's supposed to be, and it's supposed to be a safety net for those individuals who are impoverished and truly need this, not just something to be used because it's a government program,” he added.

