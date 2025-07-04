VP Vance: OBBB Will Energize America

President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) will make the U.S. an energy power, one to compete with China in terms of production and instrumental in a future with artificial intelligence, Vice President JD Vance said Friday.

During a trip to North Dakota where he and Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., met reporters to explain the megabill's positive effects, Vance said energy is "the key to our future as a country."

"I think that's going to unleash American power in a way we haven't seen in decades in the United States of America," Vance said of the bill. "And, you know, North Dakotans, they're the ones who are building the energy future of the United States.

"But there's a chart I'd point you to, and it really should scare the hell out of every American. It's if you look at the amount of power generated by the United States and the amount of power generated by the People's Republic of China, China has produced a skyrocketing increase in energy. The United States for 30 years has been flat.

"I think the one big, beautiful bill is going to mean we start to produce more energy. That's the key to our future as a country."

Vance said Biden era regulations made it harder to access energy resources.

"There's a lot of things that we've done through executive order, through empowering Lee Zeldin at the Environmental Protection Agency to really unleash American energy, but there are so many provisions in this bill that are going to make it easier to invest in oil and gas drilling here in the United States," he said.

Trump was scheduled to sign the bill into law late Friday afternoon.

Vance said another key provision in the bill concerns data centers. According to the Data Foundation, the OBBB's most significant data investments center on "data as infrastructure" — systems that prevent fraud, reduce waste, and improve program integrity.

"We want these data centers to be built by Americans and American workers and American companies," Vance said. "These data centers have an incredible importance to the future of the economy, the artificial intelligence boom that we're going to see over the next few years.

"It really is rooted in these data centers, impossible to build the AI economy, the future, the digital economy, the future, without these data centers, we don't want them built by foreign countries and foreign workers. We want them built by the American people."

The vice president was asked about Trump Accounts, created by the bill as a way to help children invest in the future. The government will make a one-time contribution of $1,000 to the accounts of children born from 2025 through 2028.

"You know, one of the things you see all across our country, unfortunately, is the rise of socialism, which we think is a very destructive ideology," Vance said. "We think it's going to make Americans poorer and more miserable. It's going to mean a lot of hunger and a lot of sadness all across our country.

"But one of the things the president and I both believe in is that we really want to give people a stake in the future of the economy. The way you fight back against socialism is to make our young people feel like they have a stake in the future, and what these accounts do is actually give people from the minute they're born, they, of course, can't access it until they're adults, but give them a stake in the great American economy, allow them to feel like they have a stake in the future."