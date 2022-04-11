Mark Meckler to Newsmax: New Poll Finds People 'Furious' at Woke Disney Ideology

Convention of States Action President Mark Meckler told Newsmax Monday that a new poll by his organization with the Trafalgar Group and commissioned by “Spicer & Co.” found most people angry with Disney for its woke ideology and plans to include sexual ideas in its products.

“Generally, one of the things that's so interesting about this poll is the level of anger that's expressed in this poll,” Meckler said during “Spicer & Co.” Monday. “People are just straight up mad at Disney. I mean, they're furious at Disney, and you see these numbers reflected in the poll.”

According to the poll, 68% of those surveyed said they were “less likely” to do business with Disney and its various business entities, including ABC, ESPN, Marvel, Star Wars franchise producer Lucasfilm, A&E, and The History Channel, following the company’s protest of a new Florida Law that ensures parents are notified of gender identity conversations, and classroom sessions in schools, and taking steps to make its films and theme parks “more inclusive.”

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” reads the statement from Disney, which posted the message on its corporate Twitter feed March 28.“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

In addition to opposing the law, Disney executives said they were working to make experiences at its theme parks in Florida and California more inclusive.

“We want our guests to see their own backgrounds and traditions reflected in the stories, experiences and products they encounter in their interactions with Disney,” Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro wrote on the company’s blog in 2019. “And we want our cast members – and future cast members – to feel a sense of belonging at work.”

Meckler said the poll is showing a backlash for such woke ideology, which spans across all ages, genders, and political backgrounds.

“You would expect Republicans to be there, and they are in overwhelming numbers. You would expect, probably Independents,” he said. “I think the extraordinary number is almost a majority, 48% of Democrats say that they're less likely to do business with Disney over what Disney is doing in trying to indoctrinate their children sexually. People are really mad, and rightly so.”

The poll was conducted April 5-8, but Meckler did not say how many people were polled or give the margin of error.

