Christians Take Action Against a 'Woke' Disney

Executives at Disney should have seen it coming.

Recent statements and reactions to the Florida parental rights bill by Disney’s higher-ups have prompted people of faith to take action. And they are clearly a force to be reckoned with.

Individuals who adhere to Judeo-Christian principles have been influential in shaping policies in the past. But it’s a different atmosphere in which we find ourselves now, one that is Orwellian in nature and intimidating in its effect. Still, some folks are stepping forth, and they appear to be up to the challenge.

Despite the aggressive secularization attempts that have occurred over the years in American institutions, the vast majority of the country continues to self-identify as “Christian.”

A 2020 survey by the Pew Research Center found that 65% of adults in the United States identified as Christians. And according to a 2021 report from the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, the number of people who embrace the Christian identity is even higher, 69%.

Following the recent rhetoric and behavior displayed by Disney’s management, the distress that Christians in particular were experiencing is being channeled in a positive direction.

Sean Feucht is one member of the Christian community who has taken a leadership stance. He recently organized a worship gathering and public expression event at the Disney Studio Lot in Burbank, California.

Video footage of the gathering, which is posted on Twitter, has received more than 1.2 million views to date.

Sean’s list of credentials is lengthy.

He served as a worship leader at Bethel Church.

He ran for a House seat in California's 3rd Congressional District.

In 2020, he organized worship concerts to bring revival and hope to Americans while simultaneously protesting government restrictions, which were being imposed at the time. He dubbed the movement “Let Us Worship.”

He is the founder of “Hold the Line,” which, according to the website, is “a new movement focused on engaging with the church and young people across the country.”

Sean gave the title “Hold The Line for Our Kids” to the Disney rally. He and other presenters spoke to the crowd about Disney’s vociferous political opposition to the Florida law, which safeguards the rights of parents and the innocence of children.

Participants at the Burbank rally held up signs that conveyed strongly worded messages, including the following: “Boycott Disney,” “Dis-Needs to STOP,” “Stop mousing around with our kids,” and “God gave kids to parents, not government.”

He himself tweeted, “Parents Fight Back — We sent a message: DON’T MESS WITH OUR KIDS.”

Using a flatbed truck for a stage, Sean and his fellow musicians played worship songs for attendees who were strategically located in front of the Alameda gate of the Disney Studio Lot, where Disney’s headquarters is located.

Sean’s commitment is similar to one that Christians adhere to across the country.

“They can call us white nationalists. They can call us racist. They can call us homophobic,” he said. “They can call us whatever … but they’re never gonna get me to stop fighting for my kids! Nothing is gonna get me to stop fighting for my kids!”

Having already proved that he is able to draw tens of thousands of people to his events, he declared, “I think we’re going to do this in Orlando, we’re going to do this in Anaheim, we’re going to do this until things change.”

Anaheim happens to be the location of Disney’s other major theme park, the original Disneyland.

Sean compared the fight against Disney to the biblical battle between David and Goliath.

“If parents in America would realize the power and the authority that they have, they could shift the economy of this place in one day,” he said.

The Burbank protest also featured Pastor Rob McCoy from Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Newbury Park, California, and Pastor Samuel Deuth from the Awakened Church in San Diego.

The reaction to Disney's political and societal stances has prompted many prominent religious figures to speak out. Perhaps one of the most worrisome for The Mouse House is the recent statement by highly influential Samaritan’s Purse president Franklin Graham.

“When I was young, my father @BillyGraham took me to visit Mr. Walt Disney,” Franklin recently stated in a tweet.

“We weren’t allowed to watch many TV programs growing up, but because of Mr. Disney’s commitment to wholesome entertainment, parents had confidence in their content. That has sure changed!” he said, adding, “Today, Disney is indoctrinating children w/the LGBTQ agenda — & they don’t try to hide it. I hope parents wake up to what Disney is trying to do & protect their children & grandchildren from the lies this once-great company is now so willing to promote.”

Although the protection of children has traditionally been held up as a universal value, people of faith really take the precept to heart, based on the Good Book’s many admonitions.

Sean called upon God at the rally to “...bring everything that’s been hidden into the light.”

At this holiest time of year, believers take solace in knowing that the Light of Truth dispels all darkness.

