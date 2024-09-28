John McLaughlin to Newsmax: Trump Ahead or Even in 'Key' States

Pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax on Saturday that former President Donald Trump is up in a number of polls in battleground states, which he said are "key" to winning the election in November.

"The key is the battleground states," McLaughlin said during his "Wake Up America Weekend" appearance. "Donald Trump is running even or ahead in all the battleground states. Kamala Harris, she's so desperate, she finally went to the border again yesterday."

McLaughlin further said, "Republicans are doing better now than they did in 2020."

For perspective, in 2016, the polling website FiveThirtyEight predicted Trump would have a 29% chance of winning the presidency, and Hillary Clinton, conversely, had a 72% chance. In 2020, the website predicted that Trump's chances of winning were 10-in-100 compared to President Joe Biden, who had an 89-in-100 chance of winning.

And in the website's simulation of the 2024 election, Vice President Kamala Harris stands at a 57-in-100 chance of winning, and Trump stands at a 43-in-100 chance of winning.