WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mclaughlin | trump | polling | harris | battleground

John McLaughlin to Newsmax: Trump Ahead or Even in 'Key' States

By    |   Saturday, 28 September 2024 12:39 PM EDT

Pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax on Saturday that former President Donald Trump is up in a number of polls in battleground states, which he said are "key" to winning the election in November.

"The key is the battleground states," McLaughlin said during his "Wake Up America Weekend" appearance. "Donald Trump is running even or ahead in all the battleground states. Kamala Harris, she's so desperate, she finally went to the border again yesterday."

McLaughlin further said, "Republicans are doing better now than they did in 2020."

For perspective, in 2016, the polling website FiveThirtyEight predicted Trump would have a 29% chance of winning the presidency, and Hillary Clinton, conversely, had a 72% chance. In 2020, the website predicted that Trump's chances of winning were 10-in-100 compared to President Joe Biden, who had an 89-in-100 chance of winning.

And in the website's simulation of the 2024 election, Vice President Kamala Harris stands at a 57-in-100 chance of winning, and Trump stands at a 43-in-100 chance of winning.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax on Saturday that former President Donald Trump is up in a number of polls in battleground states, which he said are "key" to winning the election in November.
mclaughlin, trump, polling, harris, battleground
168
2024-39-28
Saturday, 28 September 2024 12:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved