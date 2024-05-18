McLaughlin, Duff to Newsmax: Trump, Biden Debate 'Must-See TV'

In a Saturday interview with Newsmax, Jim McLaughlin, a pollster for the Trump campaign, and Jessie Jane Duff, ambassador for the American First Policy Institute, shared insights on the upcoming 2024 presidential election, including thoughts on the forthcoming CNN debate and recent polling data.

Duff expressed skepticism on "Wake Up America Weekend" about President Joe Biden's inability to perform during CNN's June 27 presidential debate.

"It's obvious that Joe Biden doesn't want to have any distractions because God forbid there's an audience there that could potentially cause his train of thought to get lost," she said.

Duff predicted that because of his temper, Biden might struggle to stay composed during the debate.

"He's gonna get agitated because when he gets annoyed, he has difficulty maintaining his emotions. This is gonna be must-see television," she added.

McLaughlin emphasized Trump's strong positioning by discussing recent polling data from The New York Times showing Trump leading Biden in six key swing states.

"It's not just that he's ahead," McLaughlin said, pointing out Trump's lead in Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia. Trump holds advantages over Biden on critical issues like the economy, inflation, immigration, and national security.

"Donald Trump doesn't have little advantages over Joe Biden on those issues, he's got big advantages. That's why he has the advantage in the battleground states and the national polls," he explained.

When asked about Trump's upcoming rally in New York City's South Bronx, Duff anticipated another strong turnout similar to Trump's recent rally in New Jersey.

"I expect there's gonna be a strong showing anywhere that he goes," she said. Duff praised Trump's ability to engage and entertain his audience while presenting his presidential agenda. "He energizes people, and it energizes him to be in front of people," she noted, referencing a recent construction site visit where workers enthusiastically greeted Trump.

"He's basically somebody who has a great way of managing the audience and keeping people entertained, but also giving his agenda, for what? Why he should be the next president. We don't hear anything out of Joe Biden," she added.

McLaughlin echoed Duff's sentiments, drawing attention to the success of Trump's rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

"It was unbelievable what happened last week in Wildwood," he said, expressing confidence in a similar reception in the South Bronx. "Trust me, there'll be a lot of Michael Grimm voters there, and what it shows you is that he's on offense right now," McLaughlin stated.

He highlighted Trump's efforts to appeal to suburban voters, Hispanics, young people, and Black voters, contrasting this with Biden's perceived inability to generate comparable enthusiasm.

"So he's in really good shape now. And I tell you, Joe Biden could never pull off a rally like this," he added.

