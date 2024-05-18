Trump Hosting Campaign Event Thursday in NYC's Bronx

Campaigning in deep-blue states, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is hosting a campaign event Thursday at 6 p.m. ET in the Bronx, highlighting what he says is the damage done to working-class America under President Joe Biden.

There was no calling it a traditional rally in the campaign update, but it is being billed as an opportunity for Trump "to highlight the horrendous effects Crooked Joe Biden's disastrous presidency has had on our economy."

Notably, Trump just hosted a full-blown rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, where local officials said he drew an estimated 80,000 people on the famed beach-side boardwalk area. The blue states of New Jersey and New York tend to be chalked up as already won in presidential elections due to a roughly 2-1 registered Democrat-Republican margin, but Trump is taking his message to Democrat-controlled areas.

"New Yorkers have suffered greatly thanks to Biden's failed policies," Trump's campaign announcement Friday read. "With prices in the Empire State up by 17.5% since Biden took office, New York families continue to suffer from high inflation on everyday goods. In fact, New Yorkers have spent $7,747 more on transportation, $3,542 more on energy, $3,637 more on food, and $3,921 more on shelter on average since January 2021 due to Bidenflation.

"Both New York City and the state at large have been ravaged by monumental surges in violent crime as a direct result of Biden's and Democrats' pro-criminal policies. Murders in New York City are up 23.1% from 2019 levels, while felony assault is up 35.4%. These upticks are incomprehensible and devastating."

Trump famously left his home state of New York to call Florida his home as New York Democrat Attorney General Letitia James and Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sought what Trump calls "politically motivated" and "election interference" prosecutions of their chief political rival.

"The Empire State, a place near to President Trump's heart, has been decimated by Biden," the campaign statement continued. "President Trump will ease the financial pressures placed on households and reestablish law and order in New York!

"We can Make America Great Again by tackling lawlessness head-on, ceasing the endless flow of illegal immigrants across our southern border, and reversing the detrimental effects of inflation by restoring people's wealth."

Thursday's event at Crotona Park in the South Bronx. Tune into Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 online streaming platform for the latest from Trump's trial in Manhattan early next week and his campaign development.