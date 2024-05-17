Trump: 'I Have Accepted Fourth Debate' With Biden

Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump announced Friday that he has accepted an invitation to a fourth presidential debate against President Joe Biden.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that the fourth debate will be televised by NBC and Telemundo. One major sticking point: The Biden campaign has rejected a third presidential debate — let alone a fourth.

"I have accepted a fourth Presidential Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, this time with NBC & Telemundo. It is important as Republicans that we WIN with our Great Hispanic Community, who Biden has devastated with Crippling Inflation, High Gas Prices, Crime in our Streets, and Border Chaos. This Fourth Debate will go along with our previously accepted Presidential Debates on CNN, ABC, and Fox," Trump posted.

The Biden camp has agreed to two of those mentioned by Trump — June 27 on CNN and Sept. 10 on ABC News. The Biden campaign on Wednesday said no to an Oct. 2 debate on Fox News. It's not expected that Biden will agree to this "fourth" debate either.

"President Biden made his terms clear for two one-on-one debates, and Donald Trump accepted those terms. No more games. No more chaos, no more debate about debates," a Biden campaign spokesperson said Wednesday.

Regardless, Trump pressed on Friday.

"This is all in addition to our accepting an invitation from Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum of Fox News to host the Vice Presidential Debate at Virginia State University, or another venue, in Virginia, to be named later," Trump added. "These are the Debates that Voters have been asking for, and these are the Debates that Voters will get!"