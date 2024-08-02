Sen. McGuire to Newsmax: Get DC on Track With Trump in WH

The way to get Washington, D.C., on the correct path is to "get [former] President [Donald] Trump back in the White House," said Virginia state Sen. John McGuire, a former Navy SEAL who on Thursday defeated conservative U.S. Rep. Bob Good in a recount of the Republican primary results in Virginia's 5th Congressional District.

"The best advertisement is the past 3 1/2 years of America-last policies," McGuire said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Newsline."

"And that's why we've got to put our differences aside as a party, as a Republican Party, lock arms and do everything we can to get a U.S. Senate majority, grow our majority in Congress, and get Trump back in the White House. That's what we got to do."

McGuire, backed by Trump, narrowly defeated Good, one of the most conservative members of Congress and chair of the House Freedom Caucus.

After Good endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential contest, Trump called him a backstabber and threw his support to McGuire.

McGuire will face Democrat Gloria Witt in the November general election. The 5th District tilts conservative.

