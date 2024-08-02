Trump 2020 Election Trial Set to Resume

The 2020 election interference trial involving former President Donald Trump is expected to resume in Washington, D.C.

The case sat dormant for months while the Supreme Court mulled presidential immunity.

On July 1, the high court ruled for the first time that former presidents have some immunity from prosecution.

Certain actions in special counsel Jack Smith's indictment, such as Trump's communications with his Department of Justice, were ruled off-limits from being used against the former president.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, who's overseeing the trial, likely will provide expectations about what will come next through a scheduling update on Friday or in the coming days, the Washington Examiner reported.

Attorneys working on the case say Chutkan will move quickly and could soon set the schedule for any upcoming hearings, CNN reported.

The judge faces a number of crucial decisions, including whether Trump's alleged efforts to undo the 2020 election results count as official acts.

The Supreme Court's ruling almost certainly postponed any full trial until after the presidential election.

However, the prospect of forthcoming hearings could focus on Trump's behavior after the 2020 election – something that would please the former president's critics.

The anti-Trump Defend Democracy Project (DDP) said in a statement that Chutkan's next moves could lead to a "mini-trial," which would involve a series of court hearings in which Smith and Trump's defense team closely examine and argue over actions in the former president's indictment.

"With only 95 days until the November 5 election, it is more important than ever to probe Trump's alleged crimes before the American people. There is still enough time to get this done. Even though the Supreme Court chose to slow walk this issue, Americans are owed more information," DDP posted on X.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley told the Examiner that Smith had been "very motivated" and Chutkan seemed inclined to move the case on a "rocket docket" to hold a full trial before the election.

"Pre-trial motions already presented a considerable challenge," Turley told the Examiner. "[Chutkan] will now have to review the charges and evidence under the standard set forth by the Supreme Court. The problem with pulling out the stops for a pre-election trial is that Judge Chutkan created little record on these issues."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.