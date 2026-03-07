Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Trump 'Truly Hurt' by Claims He Disrespects Military

Georgia Republican Rep. Rich McCormick said President Donald Trump was deeply affected by accusations that he does not respect members of the U.S. military, comments that came as the president on Saturday joined grieving families at Dover Air Force Base for the dignified transfer of six U.S. soldiers killed in the war in the Middle East.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Rob Carson's What in the World" Saturday, McCormick recounted a visit he made to Trump at Mar-a-Lago shortly after winning his congressional primary.

During that meeting, McCormick said the two discussed a range of topics, from sports to politics, but Trump returned repeatedly to criticism about his treatment of the military.

"One of the things he focused on … that was most inspiring to me," McCormick said, "he was truly hurt by the accusations that he didn't care about the loss of military people during World War II and other wars."

McCormick said Trump specifically addressed criticism surrounding his participation in ceremonies honoring fallen service members, including wreath-laying events.

According to the congressman, Trump was troubled by claims that he lacked respect for those who died in service to the country.

"That hurt him probably more than anything else," McCormick said.

The dignified transfer, the ceremony in which the remains of U.S. service members killed in action are returned to American soil, is considered among the most solemn duties of a commander in chief.

During his first term, Trump described witnessing such ceremonies as "the toughest thing I have to do" as president.

McCormick said Trump wants Americans to understand that he values the sacrifices made by the nation's service members.

"He wants people to know that he actually cares about every American life, that he's a true patriot," McCormick said. "He loves the military — I mean, he loves the military. He's an absolute supporter of these guys."

McCormick argued that the president's support for the armed forces can be seen in what he described as improvements in military recruitment and morale.

"Look at the recruiting goals. Look at how everything's turned around in the military," he said. "That should give you every indication you need."

The congressman also pointed to Trump's reception at military-related events as evidence of his popularity among service members.

"If you went to the Army-Navy game, you'd see how popular he is," McCormick said. "This guy gets it, and so does the military. They understand how much he loves us."

Trump has repeatedly rejected accusations that he disrespects U.S. troops or fallen service members, and McCormick said his personal interactions with the president left little doubt about where he stands.

Both Trump and Vice President JD Vance were present for the transfer at Dover Air Force Base, as were their spouses.

A host of top administration officials were in attendance, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who wrote in a social media post Friday of "an unbreakable spirit to honor their memory and the resolve they embodied"; Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, special envoy Steve Witkoff ,and Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com