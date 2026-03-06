WATCH TV LIVE

donald trump | dover air force base | fallen troops

Trump to Pay Tribute to Fallen Troops at Dover

By    |   Friday, 06 March 2026 10:03 PM EST

President Donald Trump said he will travel to Dover Air Force Base to honor fallen U.S. service members returning home.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he will go to the Delaware base with first lady Melania Trump and members of his Cabinet to pay tribute to the troops.

"I will be going to Dover Air Force Base tomorrow, with the First Lady and Members of my Cabinet, to pay our Highest Respect to our Great Warriors, who are returning home for the last time," Trump wrote. "GOD BLESS THEM ALL!"

Dover Air Force Base is the main U.S. military site where the remains of service members killed overseas are returned before being transferred to their families.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


