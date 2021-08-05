Rep. McCaul to Newsmax: COVID Was 'Sinister Genetic Manipulation'

The coronavirus was a result of ''genetic manipulation'' designed by deceptive scientists looking to create a ''super SARS-like virus and then create a vaccine to capture that,'' Rep. Mike McCaul told Newsmax.

McCaul, R-Texas, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, earlier this week released a report on the lab in Wuhan, China, and the suspected origins of the virus. Speaking Thursday afternoon on "Eric Bolling: The Balance," McCaul talked about the accuracy of the report.

''I think it's very indicative there were warnings coming from the Chinese, CDC and the Wuhan lab director back in September (2019). Then, on September the 12th, they take their genetic sequencing from the Wuhan lab offline in an attempt to basically hide it. After that point in time, we have world military games,'' he said. ''We have 9,000 athletes come into Wuhan. Many return to their home countries infected with the flu-like virus consistent with COVID. We think that was the first superspreader.''

McCaul said in an earlier Newsmax interview that scientific evidence from September 2019 showed the pandemic had already started. He said, "[On]Sept. 12 ,the entire genetic sequencing data that was at the lab was taken from online to offline in the middle of the night, and then they put millions into security."

Bolling asked McCaul to explain the distinction between research created in the lab and ''gain of function.''

The congressman explained: ''Well, what they did, Dr. Shi [Zhengli] and Peter Daszak, who took NIH [National Institutes of Health] money, your taxpayer dollars, and then funded these operations to take samples from bats from a cave 1,000 miles away where SARS originally took place. Bring them into the lab that engage in gain of function. As you mentioned, this is genetic manipulation of the virus to make it more dangerous, more lethal, more infectious or contagious. This is by spicing six different viruses into one. Then I think they're most sinister. Was they genetically modified it so the man-made fingerprints would be taken off and it would appear that it look natural.''

The host then asked if McCaul thought Dr. Anthony Fauci was complicit in covering up or lying about the Wuhan lab research.

''He uses a different definition of gain of function,'' he responded. ''When we look at the papers that were published between Dr. Shi and Peter Daszak, they call it gain of function. So, I can't imagine that the guy at NIH approving these grants would not know what's happening at the lab, that it was genetic manipulation. What they're trying to do here is create a super SARS-like virus. And then create a vaccine to counter that. But their safety protocols were so substandard that we believe it actually leaked out of the lab.''

McCaul earlier this week called COVID ''the worst cover-up in human history'' after the release of a detailed report from congressional Republicans.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here