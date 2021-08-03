Rep. Mike McCaul to Newsmax: COVID 'Worst Cover-Up in Human History'

The House GOP report on the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, has evidence the virus was impacting the area in September 2019 and China failed to abide by a 24-hour mandatory reporting regulation for months, according to Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, on Newsmax.

"This was clearly a major cover-up; I call it the worst in human history," House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member McCaul told Tuesday's "The Chris Salcedo Show," noting China, world health officials, U.S. health officials, Big Tech, mainstream media, and even congressional Democrats are all suspect.

It all starts with China, McCaul told host Chris Salcedo.

"They had decision, under the international health regulations after SARS in 2004, it was required to report this within 24 hours," he said. They defied that regulation for months."

McCaul noted scientific evidence in September 2019 showing the "pandemic had already starting, and they failed to notify the world, and now we have 4.5 million people dead."

McCaul pointed to evidence "Sept. 12 the entire genetic sequencing data that was at the lab was taken from online to offline in the middle of the night, and then they put millions into security."

"As a federal prosecutor, you don't cover up something if you have nothing to hide," McCaul added.

According to the McCaul-led report, "satellite imagery" showed "massive amounts of traffic going to the hospitals" in September 2019.

"A lot of people are going to the hospital in September, and remember, we thought this started in January," he continued. "This was in September and all this is located right around where the Wuhan lab is actually physically located."

McCaul noted China's reaction to his report shows, "clear, Chris, this is getting under their skin."

"We must be doing something right if I have the Chinese Communist Party at the highest levels targeting not only me, but the report itself and the committee," he added.

The National Institutes of Health and its subgrant the EcoHealth Alliance's Peter Daszak should also be brought under scrutiny, according to McCaul and the report.

"They knew full well what was going on: It was called gain of function research, genetic manipulation where they took the bat specimens 1,000 miles away where the bat cave is that started SARS, and then came what's called genetic manipulation gain of function, and that is where they start spicing the genes to create like a super SARS-like virus with the expectation of making a vaccine," McCaul said.

"Well, guess what, they did. They did create a super SARS-like virus under inadequate safety conditions, which is precisely why it leaked out.

"And then finally, most sinister I found, was that they were able to genetically, with technology, modify this so that man-made fingerprints could be taken off of the virus, so it looks like a naturally occurring virus."

McCaul denounced the Big Tech and mainstream media getting involved in labeling those pointing to a lab leak as "conspiracy theorists," and equally egregiously, Democrats refused to participate in the House GOP report on the origins of the global coronavirus pandemic.

"They have yet to have one hearing on this, on the origins of COVID-19," McCaul lamented. "I don't understand the reluctance on the part of the Democratic Party. We are all Americans, and we all deserve the truth to know what happened that brought about this pandemic."

