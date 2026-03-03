WATCH TV LIVE

Cornyn, Paxton Head to Runoff in GOP US Senate Primary

Cornyn, Paxton Head to Runoff in GOP US Senate Primary
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas (Annie Mulligan / AP)

Tuesday, 03 March 2026 10:44 PM EST

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, will be headed to a runoff election against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after neither was expected to gain a majority of the votes during Tuesday's Republican U.S. Senate primary in the Lone Star State.

Newsmax and Decision Desk HQ predicted that Cornyn, with 42.9% of the vote, and Paxton, with 40.3%, would advance to a runoff election May 26.

The Democrat primary, featuring James Talarico and Rep. Jasmine Crockett had yet to be called, with Talarico ahead 52.5% to 46.3% with 64% of the votes tallied.

The GOP race featured a crowded field of eight candidates: Cornyn, seeking a fifth term, Paxton, Rep. Wesley Hunt, Sara Canady, Anna Bender, Gulrez “Gus” Khan, Virgil John Bierschwale, and John O. Adefope.

Hunt was the only other candidate above double figures, with 13.1% of the vote after 65% of the votes had been tallied.

President Donald Trump has yet to endorse anyone in the race, recently saying he supported Cornyn, Paxton and Hunt.

Tuesday, 03 March 2026 10:44 PM
