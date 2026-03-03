Cornyn, Paxton Head to Runoff in GOP US Senate Primary

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, will be headed to a runoff election against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after neither was expected to gain a majority of the votes during Tuesday's Republican U.S. Senate primary in the Lone Star State.

Newsmax and Decision Desk HQ predicted that Cornyn, with 42.9% of the vote, and Paxton, with 40.3%, would advance to a runoff election May 26.

The Democrat primary, featuring James Talarico and Rep. Jasmine Crockett had yet to be called, with Talarico ahead 52.5% to 46.3% with 64% of the votes tallied.

The GOP race featured a crowded field of eight candidates: Cornyn, seeking a fifth term, Paxton, Rep. Wesley Hunt, Sara Canady, Anna Bender, Gulrez “Gus” Khan, Virgil John Bierschwale, and John O. Adefope.

Hunt was the only other candidate above double figures, with 13.1% of the vote after 65% of the votes had been tallied.

President Donald Trump has yet to endorse anyone in the race, recently saying he supported Cornyn, Paxton and Hunt.