Whitaker to Newsmax: Left Wants Criminal Illegals to Stay

Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Saturday that Democrats "want to allow illegal aliens who have committed violent crimes against American to remain" in the U.S.

The only thing that will stop the current policies, he added, is "a change in administration" and that a "carrot and stick approach" is needed.

"We need to use carrots and sticks to make sure that local law enforcement is cooperating with federal law enforcement and that it's a seamless process to protect our fellow citizens," he said.

"I mean, again, what the left wants is to allow illegal aliens who have committed violent crimes against Americans to remain in the cities. It's really a crazy policy, and I've never heard a single one of them justify it,"

Earlier in the day, former President Donald Trump gave a speech in North Carolina in which he promised to end sanctuary cities stating, "As soon as I take office, we will immediately surge federal law enforcement to every city that is failing, which is a lot of them, to turn over criminal aliens. And we will hunt down, capture every single gang member, drug dealer, rapist, murderer and migrant criminal that is being illegally harbored."

