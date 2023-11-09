Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Biden Can Come Clean to End Inquiry

The White House has characterized the investigation by House Republicans into alleged corruption by President Joe Biden and members of his family as a "baseless smear campaign," but Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Thursday that Biden could easily make it go away.

"The White House could clear up all of this very simply," Whitaker, former acting Attorney General in the Trump administration, said on "American Agenda." "They could have Joe Biden explain these transactions, explain how much money he received from [his son] Hunter Biden while he was living in his guesthouse, and explain how he was able to pay cash for his real estate.

"I think there are so many questions here that Congress and the House that is investigating this that has every right to look into."

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, issued subpoenas Wednesday to Biden’s brother James Biden, Hunter Biden, and Biden family associate Rob Walker to appear before the committee for depositions. Comer also requested additional members of the Biden family and their associates appear for transcribed interviews.

The committee alleges financial records it obtained prove the Biden family set up more than 20 shell companies — most of which were created when Joe Biden was vice president — to hide payments from foreign adversaries.

It claims the Biden family, their business associates, and their companies received more than $24 million from foreign nationals over approximately five years — including millions of dollars from China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan.

"These are big steps," Whitaker said. "Obviously, they wanted to get the documents, the bank statements and everything they could get their hands on before they interviewed these folks. Now you get to interview the prime witnesses as to what happened.

"Remember, the allegations are, but for their last name being Biden and their connection with the vice president, or the presidential candidate or the now the president of United States, they would not have received anywhere close to $20 million if they were just dudes running around Washington, D.C.

"… Let's see how this money from the poorest member of the Senate for about 20 years somehow was giving loans to his family. Some of this just doesn't pass the smell test and I think demands this level of inquiry and now it's up to these folks to comply with the subpoenas."

