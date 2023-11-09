Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Biden Family Subpoenas 'Next Step' for House Committee

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday that subpoenas issued to Hunter Biden and other family members by the House Oversight Committee are the "next steps" in the investigation that could lead to the impeachment of President Joe Biden.

"This is the next step in the process," Tiffany said during "Wake Up America." "I give [House Oversight Chair] Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., a lot of credit here. He's been steady and methodical through this whole process. We have not been like the Democrats where it's ready, fire, aim, and they go straight to impeachment. We're showing the American people how corrupt the Biden family is, and, the big guy Joe Biden."

Comer's committee announced that it issued several subpoenas Wednesday to Hunter Biden, and Biden family members, and business associates relating to its impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

In addition to the president's son, brother James Biden, Sara Biden, Hallie Biden, Elizabeth Secundy, Melissa Cohen, and business associates Rob Walker and Tony Bobulinski were either subpoenaed or asked to provide written transcripts to the committee to shed light on several financial transactions with foreign entities.

"The House Oversight Committee has followed the money and built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family's influence peddling schemes. Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence," Comer said in a press release announcing the subpoenas. "Unlike the many lies President Biden told the American people about his family's business schemes, bank records don't lie. These records reveal how the Bidens sold Joe Biden around to the world to benefit the Biden family, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of U.S. interests. The House Oversight Committee, along with the Committees on Judiciary and Ways and Means, will continue to follow the facts, and deliver the transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve."

Tiffany said the move looks to corroborate the testimony of IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, as well as special counsel David Weiss, regarding attempts to stall investigations into the president and his family.

"Weiss' testimony added another brick in that wall that we are producing here in that it reinforces what Gary Shapley and Mr. Ziegler, the IRS whistleblowers said," he said. "Once again, it corroborates their information and shows that they've been truthful every step of the way here in regards to the information they've been sharing about the Biden family and all the money that has flowed into the family's coffers."

