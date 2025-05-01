Amb. Whitaker to Newsmax: US 'Not Going to Leave Europe'

NATO Ambassador Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Thursday that European NATO allies will step up to handle more of their defense.

Whitaker told Newsmax's "Newsline," "The United States is not going to leave Europe. But at the same time, we need to equalize."

He said European NATO members understand the importance of paying more of the bill for the defense of their sovereignty. "We need to make sure that our European allies, as President Trump always says, pay their fair share. And we're going to see significant developments as we head to the summit in June."

The ambassador said the upcoming NATO June summit will be the time when many NATO countries sign new support agreements and commit to spending more. According to Whitaker, the U.S. has been demanding that action. "I sat last week in a meeting where Pete Hegseth gave a presentation talking about the way forward, and how Europe does need to step up, not only in Ukraine, because that will eventually resolve and we will have peace there."

He said beyond supporting Ukraine, European NATO allies must take the front position on their defense. "We need a deterrent and defensive force here in Europe that is funded primarily by, and has troops from, our European allies."

Whitaker said the U.S. is paying close attention to the border area between Finland and Russia. He is "concerned" that Russia may be moving some troops back to that area.

He also indicated the new deal between the U.S. and Ukraine on mineral rights ties Ukraine's economy to the U.S., which is in Ukraine's "best interest."