Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Garland Should Focus on Street Crimes

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland should spend more focus on street crimes facing everyday Americans rather than going after parents upset about what their children are being taught at school or unruly airline passengers, former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, tells Newsmax.

"Garland appears to be as detached from reality as his boss, Joe Biden, is," Whitaker said Thursday on "Stinchfield."

Whitaker pointed to the memo released in early October in which Garland instructed the FBI to aid local officials with threats against school officials. The memo was the result of a letter sent to President Joe Biden in September from the National School Boards Association using the term "domestic terrorism" in connection with parents upset at their children being forced to wear masks, taught critical race threory or forced to use bathrooms with transgender students.

Even though the NSBA has rescinded the letter and backed off the "domestic terrorism" language, Garland has not rescinded the FBI directive.

Whitaker noted that on Wednesday Garland issued another memo, ordering the Justice Department to prioritize prosecuting violence on airline flights.

"These are not the issues facing Americans," Whitaker told guest host Joe Pinion. "The issues facing Americans are children getting hit with stray bullets when they're playing in their front yard. It is people being attacked on our streets in broad daylight."

Law and order should be the priority, he said, including guarding the southern border.

"When you have a southern border as porous as this southern border is with tens and hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants pouring into our country without the application of the rule of law to them ... you're going to end up with an element of our society that disregard the laws in and try to go get what theirs is by illegal means," Whitaker said.

