Whitaker to Newsmax: Packing Court Could Harm Its Credibility

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax Friday that he agrees with President Joe Biden's commission studying changes to the U.S. Supreme Court that adding justices could prove damaging.

"There's no doubt that if you went from nine to thirteen overnight that would reduce the credibility of the court," Whitaker told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think nine is a good number. Obviously, liberals don't like how the court breaks down right now, but this is something that has changed certainly over the years and will continue to change as judges come off and go on the court."

The Biden commission on the court warned through nonbinding documents Thursday that expanding the court would be seen as a "partisan maneuver."

The draft materials that released by the commission will be used for debate by the panel, which will then prepare a report for Biden by mid-November.

Whitaker said the commission "obviously slants very liberal" and that Biden picked its members to help him produce a political report.

He also said the commission's meeting over its final report will be "vey stage-managed" and will also address other issues, such as term limits for justices.

"This is as if the president would call a committee and say, 'let's see how we could redo the congress and make it more liberal or more conservative," said Whitaker, adding that the Supreme Court is "not broken."

He continued that there are arguments both for and against setting an age cap for justices, as well as term limits. Lifetime appointments do take some of the political obligations off the table, but at the same time, a long-term limit, of 18 or 24 years, seems appropriate, he noted.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here