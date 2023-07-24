Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Friend Could Implicate President

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Monday that Hunter Biden's friend and business associate, Devon Archer, could implicate President Joe Biden if he testifies before Congress this week.

While appearing on "American Agenda," Whitaker said, "It is pretty obvious to me that in the lead-up to the presidential race in 2020, the FBI had this FD-1023, they were investigating it, and they determined to stop the investigation as the presidential race was heating up."

"They never picked it back up after that, and those allegations are very serious," he continued. "There are potentially recorded phone calls with the president. Devon Archer could testify as soon as this week, who was Hunter Biden's friend and business associate, and talk about the dozens of times that then-Vice President Biden joined phone calls with Hunter and his business associates and potential clients."

Whitaker added that "the key issue here is, Was there any official action that was tied to these payments?"

"There were payments in millions of dollars coming in 2015 and 2016; in fact, 2014/2015 … have expired on the statute of limitations for the tax charges against Hunter," he said. "But at the same time, those were the most lucrative years, and that was exactly when Joe Biden was vice president."

