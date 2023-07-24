×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: matthew whitaker | hunter biden | devon archer

Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Friend Could Implicate President

By    |   Monday, 24 July 2023 04:56 PM EDT

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Monday that Hunter Biden's friend and business associate, Devon Archer, could implicate President Joe Biden if he testifies before Congress this week.

While appearing on "American Agenda," Whitaker said, "It is pretty obvious to me that in the lead-up to the presidential race in 2020, the FBI had this FD-1023, they were investigating it, and they determined to stop the investigation as the presidential race was heating up."

"They never picked it back up after that, and those allegations are very serious," he continued. "There are potentially recorded phone calls with the president. Devon Archer could testify as soon as this week, who was Hunter Biden's friend and business associate, and talk about the dozens of times that then-Vice President Biden joined phone calls with Hunter and his business associates and potential clients."

Whitaker added that "the key issue here is, Was there any official action that was tied to these payments?"

"There were payments in millions of dollars coming in 2015 and 2016; in fact, 2014/2015 … have expired on the statute of limitations for the tax charges against Hunter," he said. "But at the same time, those were the most lucrative years, and that was exactly when Joe Biden was vice president."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Monday that Hunter Biden's friend and business associate, Devon Archer, could implicate President Joe Biden if he testifies before Congress this week.
matthew whitaker, hunter biden, devon archer
260
2023-56-24
Monday, 24 July 2023 04:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved