Matt Whitaker to Newsmax: Trump Eats Charges 'Like an Energy Bar'

President Joe Biden sicced special counsel Jack Smith on former President Donald Trump, directing prosecution of a man instead of a crime — antithetical to American justice — according to former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on Newsmax.

But it has yet to work — as the House GOP continues to expose Hunter Biden's alleged crimes and bribery allegations against Joe Biden — and is even backfiring, Whitaker told "Saturday Report."

"Donald Trump, obviously, we've seen him eat these kind of things like an energy bar," Whitaker told host Rita Cosby, expressing concern about what he called the weaponizing of the justice system to go after his political rival.

"This does seem like excessive prosecutorial attention," Whitaker began. "Listen, the first principle of prosecution, and I was just with the U.S. attorney that served in the Trump administration, and we were talking about how investigations look into crimes, not people.

"In the case of special counsel Jack Smith, he was given a person to look into to investigate. That is inconsistent with our way of doing justice in America. And, you know, with all of these indictments lining up, it is very clear to me that the left has only one purpose and that is to disqualify Donald Trump from running for president, even though he's in the middle of a campaign.

"And this is election interference, as the president points out."

Whitaker noted the multiple trials lined up during the 2024 GOP presidential primary might hamstring Trump in campaigning, even if he is exonerated on all the charges.

Trump and his supporters argue that the latest "attack" seeks to "criminalize" Trump's attempt to challenge the 2020 Electoral College votes in key battleground states, where election procedures were altered under the guise of COVID-19 lockdowns and protocols by Democrat operatives and judges, circumventing the state legislatures' constitutionally assigned authority.

Trump has said he only stressed "peacefully and patriotically have your voices heard" at the Capitol on Jan. 6 during the congressional session seeking to debate election irregularities.

"They are trying to criminalize speech," Whitaker told Cosby. "They're trying to void our First Amendment rights. You know, you see this in so many other contexts, including the social media censorship that we just had hearings on this last week.

"All of these things point to an authoritarian left that wants to eliminate Donald Trump because, again, he's fighting for the forgotten Americans out in real America, where I live.

"It looks like Jack Smith is doing this Jan. 6 case as an insurance policy," Whitaker said. "He is worried about the Florida venue, the Florida judge, and, most importantly, the Florida jury, and so he's trying to get bring a case in Washington, D.C., where we know 5% of the citizens of Washington, D.C., voted for Donald Trump, and he would have a very hard time — as we've seen with other associated cases — getting a fair trial and having a jury that would actually be objective and fair and independent.

"The American people are smart," he continued. "They see what's happening. They understand the targeting of Donald Trump and trying to, you know, pile on these charges."

The Biden administration is seeking to make good on a stated President Biden vow to keep Trump from returning to the White House.

"The federal government is going to come down like a box of hammers on you — you know, that's a brave new world," Whitaker concluded. "We have always lived in a system of justice where, you know, people can seek legal advice, can use that legal advice to pursue certain outcomes.

"If we have now made the political criminal, you know, we have crossed the Rubicon that is going to be to everybody's regret someday."

