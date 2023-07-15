×
Tags: cocaine | white house | secret service | hunter biden | matthew whitaker

Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Secret Service Keeping Biden Secrets?

By    |   Saturday, 15 July 2023 09:59 AM EDT

The Secret Service closing its case on cocaine in the White House case without a suspect only fuels more speculation, according to former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on Newsmax.

"They won't give us any facts, and so we're left to wildly speculate," Whitaker told "Saturday Report" host Rita Cosby.

"Obviously, there's one former cocaine addict in the White House that's been residing there; and so, you know, you can't rule him out as a suspect for certain."

According to Whitaker, the lack of transparency belies the reality the White House is the most secure and surveilled building in America, if not the world.

"There are cameras everywhere, there's angles, there's multiple cameras covering multiple doors," Whitaker told host Rita Cosby.

According to Whitaker, the inability to reveal the results of the cocaine investigation itself shows something that should be concerning for the security of the White House, but strangely the U.S. Secret Service apparently is not concerned.

"The interesting thing is if they weren't able to do this like they claim, then why wouldn't they express how they could improve their coverage?" Whitaker asked.

"It's a really interesting story to say the least, and the fact that there doesn't seem to be much curiosity by law enforcement on this is concerning."

And, notwithstanding, the White House has been changing its story.

"It's also very concerning that the spokesperson for the White House lied to us, suggesting that the Biden family hadn't been there any time when this was discovered, and they were there the whole day on that Friday," Whitaker concluded.

The Secret Service closing its case on cocaine in the White House case without a suspect only fuels more speculation, according to former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on Newsmax.
Saturday, 15 July 2023 09:59 AM
